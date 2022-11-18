-
How to watch The RSM Classic, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
November 18, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Sea Island will again play host for The RSM Classic. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Round 2 from The RSM Classic at St. Simons Island, Georgia takes place Friday from Sea Island Golf Club. Two courses will be in play, Seaside and Plantation, as players look to earn the last FedExCup points on offer for 2022.
Cole Hammer leads by one after carding an 8-under 64 in the first round.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE.
HOW TO FOLLOW (ALL TIMES ET)
Television: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-3 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-4 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
PGA TOUR LIVE
Thursday Friday Stream 1 Featured Groups: 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Featured Groups: 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Featured Group: 12 p.m.-4 p.m. Featured Group: 12 p.m.-4 p.m.
FEATURED GROUPS
THURSDAY
Harris English, Kevin Kisner, Brian Harman
Webb Simpson, Zach Johnson, Justin Rose
Seamus Power, Joel Dahmen, Jason Day
Mackenzie Hughes, Robert Streb, Matt Kuchar
FRIDAY
Seamus Power, Joel Dahmen, Jason Day
Robert Streb, Mackenzie Hughes, Matt Kuchar
Harris English, Kevin Kisner, Brian Harman
Webb Simpson, Zach Johnson, Justin Rose
