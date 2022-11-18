How to watch The RSM Classic, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Round 2 from The RSM Classic at St. Simons Island, Georgia takes place Friday from Sea Island Golf Club. Two courses will be in play, Seaside and Plantation, as players look to earn the last FedExCup points on offer for 2022.

Cole Hammer leads by one after carding an 8-under 64 in the first round.

Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE .

Leaderboard

Full tee times

HOW TO FOLLOW (ALL TIMES ET)



Television: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-3 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-4 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Radio : Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. ( PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio )

PGA TOUR LIVE