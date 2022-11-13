A well-rounded Tony Finau is fulfilling his potential

HOUSTON – Perhaps we had Tony Finau all wrong.

We’re quick to ascribe a player’s Sunday struggles to a deficit in his mental game, an inability to handle the pressure of a tournament’s final holes. Finau possesses preternatural physical gifts, so it was especially easy to blame his five-year winless drought on an intangible characteristic.

The easy answer isn’t always the correct one, however. And now we can cease the inquiry.

The narrative is no longer, “Can Tony Finau close?” The question is, “Can he be stopped?” His four-shot win Sunday at the Cadence Bank Houston Open was his third in past seven TOUR starts. While Finau admits that winning breeds confidence, that momentum has him moving in a positive direction, listening to him speak Sunday must make one wonder if perhaps we had it backwards. It was the continued progression of his physical gifts that allowed Finau to fulfill his potential.

The son of a Delta baggage handler, Finau got started in the game with a 6-iron purchased for 75 cents and pounded balls in his garage until his hands bled. There were times he slept in his car at junior tournaments, and the scars are still visible on his forearms from the fire-knife dancing he did to raise money for his junior tournaments. He turned pro at 17 and endured years on the mini-tours before reaching the Korn Ferry Tour.

He’s faced things more difficult than the final round of a PGA TOUR event.

“To be consistently great takes a full game both mentally and physically and I feel like, honestly, my physical game is starting to match up to my mental,” he said. “I've always been tough; I've always been strong mentally. Having a game that matches that is, I think, a great combination and I'm starting to see that with myself.”

Finau’s 6-foot-4 frame is filled with more than the usual share of fast-twitch muscle, which explains how he can be one of the TOUR’s longest hitters with one of its shortest backswings. But while social media can get distracted by 200 mph ball speeds, Finau takes pride in the refinements he’s made to his power game. Things like a more precise wedge game, a fairway-finding tee shot and an improved putter that can help him take advantage of his power.

In that context, his performance this week at Memorial Park may have been the most impressive of his five PGA TOUR victories. He led from start to finish, shooting 65-62-68-69. He held four-shot advantages after both the second and third rounds and was eight ahead with just nine holes remaining. He’s just the seventh TOUR winner in the past 20 years to lead the field in both Driving Accuracy and Greens in Regulation, and he was second in Strokes Gained: Putting to boot.