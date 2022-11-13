-
How to watch Cadence Bank Houston Open, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
November 13, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- The Cadence Bank Houston Open takes place in Memorial Park Golf Course. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Round 4 of the Cadence Bank Houston Open takes place Saturday at Memorial Park Golf Course.
Tony Finau leads by four at 15-under par heading into the final round.
HOW TO FOLLOW:
Television: Sunday, 1 p.m.-4 p.m. ET. (Golf Channel)
Radio: Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. ET. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
