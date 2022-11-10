Local kid Travis Vick shoots 68 at Cadence Bank Houston Open

Editor's Note: Travis Vick shot a second-round 69 to make the cut at the Cadence Bank Houston Open. This story was written after his first-round 68. Vick is T25 entering the final two rounds at Memorial Park.

HOUSTON – Travis Vick has been coming to the PGA TOUR tournament in Houston for much of his life. Getting a signed ball from Stewart Cink is among the memories he has from watching the pros play.

“He just came off the ninth green and went to the 10th tee box and threw me a golf ball,” Vick said. “That was my first autograph.”

This week, Vick is inside the ropes. The Houston native, who grew up five minutes away from Memorial Park, is competing in the Cadence Bank Houston Open on a sponsor exemption. It is his third start on TOUR and debut in his hometown event.

He got off to a good start. A 2-under 68 in Thursday’s first round – which also fell on his father’s birthday – left Vick just three back of leaders Alex Noren and Aaron Wise after the morning wave.

“I grew up five minutes from here, so I've always come to this tournament and watched all the pros play,” said Vick, who estimates he had 50 friends and family watching Thursday. “As a child it was a dream of mine to maybe be able one day to play in the Houston Open because that was the big tournament from where I'm from. So just to be here is an honor and I'm hoping to make the most of it.”