Scottie Scheffler eyes return to No. 1 with flawless start in Mexico

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico – Scottie Scheffler is coming off a magical TOUR campaign, and through the first round of the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, he’s re-kindled a little bit of Mexican magic from a year ago.

Scheffler, who finished fourth at Mayakoba last season, opened this year’s edition with a bogey-free 65. He was tied for fifth when Thursday's morning wave finished at El Camaleón Golf Course. Will Gordon shot a 9-under 62 to take the early lead.

“Solid golf. A clean card's really nice,” said Scheffler, who made three birdies apiece on his front and back nine.

An early stretch was key for Scheffler’s round. He scrambled for par on the third hole, knocking his approach to a few feet after taking a penalty drop, then followed that with a tee shot on the par-3 fourth to gimmie range.

“I felt like a lot of my birdies today I just hit it really close to the hole,” said Scheffler. “Like No. 4 was really close, No. 5 was a tap-in. No. 9 may have been the longest birdie putt I made today, and it was like 7 feet.

“I think when you're hitting the ball well here, you're going to get a ton of looks. ... If you're hitting fairways off the tee, the golf course will really open up for you. And you can get in some trouble in a hurry pretty much on any hole just because off the fairways is jungle.”