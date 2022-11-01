Homa family welcomes son Cam Andrew

The couple was married in November 2019; they also share a dog, Scotty. Homa has frequently credited Lacey for providing ample perspective around the ups and downs of professional golf, in a career where he has twice lost his PGA TOUR card but continually rebounded; he’s now a five-time TOUR winner. Homa and Lacey shared a memorable week at last month’s Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club, where Homa compiled a 4-0 record in the U.S. Team’s 17.5-12.5 victory over the International Team.

“My wife and caddie … have just been helping me focus on the good,” Homa said in 2021. “If I’m going to work as hard as I do on the range, on the chipping green, on the putting green, I need to be putting that time in on myself.”

Lacey often shares tidbits of advice before rounds; sometimes it might be fun and lighthearted. Other times it can be more profound.

Prior to the final round of the 2021 Genesis Invitational, Lacey gave Homa advice to be patient and forgive quickly. Homa missed a short putt for the win on the 72nd hole; prior to a playoff against Tony Finau, he regrouped in a quick phone chat with Lacey.

“I had forgotten about ‘forgive quickly,’ and I called her and I said, ‘I choked, babe. I screwed it up,’” Homa said in 2021 on the podcast “Get a Grip with Max Homa and Shane Bacon.”

“She goes, ‘Forgive quickly. Let it go.’ And that was weird. Because of all the dumb stuff we talk about before rounds, that one really resonated hard. And I was like, ‘Alright. I’m over it.’”

Homa proceeded to win a playoff for his second PGA TOUR title, and the ascent has only continued.

Now the Homas embark on a parenthood journey, well prepared to provide the types of perspective to their son that they share with each other.



“People have done an amazing job out here when they have had kids, and I’ll pick their brain and see what they did to make sure that they kept playing great,” Homa said in September. “I’m very much looking forward to the beginning of November because life will change and I think I will be a lot less aggravated by bad golf shots and much more appreciative of things that are going on in my life.”