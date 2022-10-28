-
How to watch Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
October 28, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
Features
Port Royal Golf Course | Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Round 2 of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship takes place Friday from Port Royal GC.
Austin Smotherman and Harrison Endycott share the lead at 9-under par. Here's everything you need to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW:
Television: Thursday-Sunday, 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.–4:30 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 12 p.m.-4:30 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
FEATURED GROUPS
FRIDAY
Brian Gay, Lucas Glover, Luke Donald
Chad Ramey, Ryan Brehm, Garrick Higgo
