John Daly returns, ignites the crowd at Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Editor's note: After shooting a first-round 71 in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, John Daly shot 76 on Friday and will miss the cut.

SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda – It was just one birdie on a day of over 650 of them, but it generated the loudest roar at Thursday’s opening round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

No surprise, it was from John Daly – and from a precarious position, no less.

“Horrible lie,” said Daly, whose second shot to the 383-yard, par-4 ninth hole (his 18th) hopped through the green into a thickish coat of fringe. Daly gave it a quick look, shrugged his head and agreed with his caddie, longtime PGA TOUR member Pete Jordan, that putter was the only play.

He closed the face, bumped his ball just onto the green and watched it roll 15 feet downhill into the cup. It left Daly at even-par 71 and miles away from Austin Smotherman’s lead at 9-under, with 100 names that broke par wedged in-between. But that hardly mattered to the crowd surrounding the adjacent ninth and 18th greens. They roared approval at Daly’s birdie and that, in turn, left him shaking his head.