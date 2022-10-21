-
-
How to watch THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
-
October 21, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- October 21, 2022
-
Flyover
Flyover: Congaree Golf Club
Round 2 of the THE CJ CUP in South Carolina takes place Friday from Congaree Golf Club. Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax share the lead at 6-under par.
Here's everything you need to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW:
Television: Thursday-Sunday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET.
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m. ET. Saturday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ET. Sunday 12 p.m.-5:30 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
FEATURED GROUPS
FRIDAY
Tom Kim/Rory McIlroy/Rickie Fowler
Justin Thomas/Jon Rahm/Keegan Bradley
MUST READS
-
-