PGA TOUR players revel in Fred Couples' incredible win

RIDGELAND, S.C. – Fred Couples rolled in practically every putt that he stood over on Sunday at the PGA TOUR Champions' SAS Championship, making a dozen birdies, shooting 12-under 60 and winning for the first time in more than five years.

And shortly after all those putts went down, soon all the texts began rolling in, too. It wasn’t lost on Couples’ huge roster of PGA TOUR buddies that Couples, now 63, had gone a long time between victories. Seeing Captain Cool win again ... well, it was very special. Pretty cool.

“I texted him after the tournament and he told me, ‘Nobody putts like me, Kiz,’” Kevin Kisner said with a loud laugh at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina on Tuesday morning. Kisner was one of 12 U.S. players who competed under Couples (serving as an assistant under Captain Davis Love III) in a winning effort at last month’s Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte.

Couples made only eight PGA TOUR Champions starts in 2022 and is eligible for the Charles Schwab Playoffs, though he won’t be participating. Sunday he just got on one of those rolls. He was making a mess of the 10th hole but made a 30-footer to salvage par. Standing on the 12th tee in a tight tournament, he simply took over, making birdies on his final seven holes. He collected his 14th PGA TOUR Champions title, having won 15 times on the PGA TOUR.