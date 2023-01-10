10 storylines to watch on 2023 PGA TOUR Champions

Reigning Charles Schwab Cup winner Steven Alker enters his second full season, and third season overall, on PGA TOUR Champions. Alker won four times in 2022 and led the Charles Schwab Cup standings for the final 21 weeks of the 27-week season. Since debuting on the Champions Tour in August 2021, Alker has five wins, 16 top-threes and 27 top-10s in 33 starts. He looks to become the first player to win back-to-back Charles Schwab Cups since Bernhard Langer won three consecutive Cups from 2014 to 2016.