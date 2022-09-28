Sam Burns back at Sanderson Farms with new motivation

“Last year, one of my biggest goals was to make that (Ryder Cup) team,” Burns said Wednesday morning in Mississippi. “Definitely it was a bummer not to be on that team. But coming to this past year, I knew I really wanted to be on the Presidents Cup team, and it was good to have that experience. It was incredible.

“Now my goal is to try to be on the next Ryder Cup team.”

Burns was lively in Sunday night’s U.S. Team victory press conference, at one point yelling across the stage, “We love you, Max!” as Max Homa reflected on developing a bond with his teammates throughout Presidents Cup week.

Burns relishes the team environment, but he cherishes his alone time as well. The TOUR’s traveling-circus vibe contrasts sharply with his adopted hometown of Choudrant, which recorded a population of just 1,458 in 2020.

After Sunday night’s pageantry in North Carolina, Burns headed home for some R&R before revving up for his title defense.

He made a trip to the grocery store and dined in at Chick-fil-A.

“Out here, sometimes it feels like you live two lives,” Burns said Wednesday. “You’re out here on the road playing, and then you go home and see friends and people that you don’t get to see as much. Being able to go home and just relax and go wander around the grocery store and pick up a few things that my wife needed, and no one said anything to me or anything like that, was really nice.

“I went to Chick-fil-A yesterday by myself and sat in the dining room. It was great. I just love being able to go back to a small town and hang out and … they obviously care and they support me, but they don’t care that I play on the PGA TOUR. They like me for who I am, I guess.”