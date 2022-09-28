Sam Burns back at Sanderson Farms with new motivation

-
NEWS
Sam Burns back at Sanderson Farms with new motivationDefending champion in Mississippi fresh off debut Presidents Cup appearance
September 28, 2022
By Kevin Prise , PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Sam Burns on entering his sixth year as a professional
JACKSON, Miss. – Sam Burns described the phone call from Steve Stricker with the news he wasn’t selected for the 2021 Ryder Cup as “gut-wrenching.”
He channeled that energy into the best season of his career.
The week after that Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, a determined Burns won the Sanderson Farms Championship, two hours down the road from his residence in small-town Choudrant, Louisiana.
It was his first of three PGA TOUR titles last season, and his Presidents Cup status wasn’t in question; he earned one of six automatic selections on the U.S. Team, which defeated the International Team by a 17.5-12.5 margin last week at Quail Hollow Club.
Burns carded 22 under at last year’s Sanderson Farms Championship for a one-stroke victory over Cameron Young and Nick Watney. He’s 1-for-1 in successful title defenses on TOUR, winner of the 2021 and 2022 Valspar Championship, and he’ll aim to maintain that trend this week at the Country Club of Jackson.
Extended Highlights
Sam Burns’ winning highlights from Sanderson Farms
“Last year, one of my biggest goals was to make that (Ryder Cup) team,” Burns said Wednesday morning in Mississippi. “Definitely it was a bummer not to be on that team. But coming to this past year, I knew I really wanted to be on the Presidents Cup team, and it was good to have that experience. It was incredible.
“Now my goal is to try to be on the next Ryder Cup team.”
Burns was lively in Sunday night’s U.S. Team victory press conference, at one point yelling across the stage, “We love you, Max!” as Max Homa reflected on developing a bond with his teammates throughout Presidents Cup week.
Burns relishes the team environment, but he cherishes his alone time as well. The TOUR’s traveling-circus vibe contrasts sharply with his adopted hometown of Choudrant, which recorded a population of just 1,458 in 2020.
After Sunday night’s pageantry in North Carolina, Burns headed home for some R&R before revving up for his title defense.
He made a trip to the grocery store and dined in at Chick-fil-A.
“Out here, sometimes it feels like you live two lives,” Burns said Wednesday. “You’re out here on the road playing, and then you go home and see friends and people that you don’t get to see as much. Being able to go home and just relax and go wander around the grocery store and pick up a few things that my wife needed, and no one said anything to me or anything like that, was really nice.
“I went to Chick-fil-A yesterday by myself and sat in the dining room. It was great. I just love being able to go back to a small town and hang out and … they obviously care and they support me, but they don’t care that I play on the PGA TOUR. They like me for who I am, I guess.”
Low-key victory laps are sometimes the best way to celebrate 🙌— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 28, 2022
After winning the @PresidentsCup, @SamBurns66 is enjoying the calm before the action begins Thursday @Sanderson_Champ. pic.twitter.com/nECYdHfkyB
Burns’ first pro start on TOUR came at the 2017 Sanderson Farms Championship. Competing on a sponsor exemption, between First and Second Stages of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School, he made the cut and finished T43. He proceeded to navigate all three Q-School stages to earn Korn Ferry Tour starts, won the 2018 Club Car Championship en route to his first TOUR card, and has proceeded on a consistent upward trajectory.
The five-year anniversary of his foray into professional golf presented opportunity for reflection.
Two weeks prior to the 2017 Sanderson Farms Championship, Burns made his professional debut at a mini-tour event in Brownwood, Texas. He carded a four-round total of 29 under at the APT’s Fore the Kids event.
He finished runner-up. He remembers it like it was yesterday.
“Yeah, 29 under and I didn’t win,” Burns said Wednesday. “But I remember making $10,000, and I was like, ‘I don’t know how I’m going to spend all this money. I don’t know what I’m going to do with it all.’
“But it went fast. I didn’t really know what to expect with pro golf. I had some expectations built up in my head, and I didn’t expect to shoot 29 under in my first event and not win. I can tell you that.”
Fast forward five years, and Burns says the time has flown by. He’s a four-time TOUR winner and has ascended to No. 12 on the Official World Golf Ranking.
He was blown away by the crowd’s energy throughout the week in Charlotte, and he’s hungry for more team experiences.
That means continuing to compete at the highest level on a consistent basis, and maximizing his opportunities in contention. He has shown a resolute ability to deliver, like at last year’s Sanderson Farms Championship, where he made four birdies in a five-hole stretch on the back nine Sunday to assume control.
He’s hungry for the event’s famed Reveille the Rooster trophy once again, and he begins the week in Mississippi as the betting favorite.
“Just trying to think about and reflect on the last year, it just seems like this year went really fast, and then I think about the previous years, and it’s like, ‘Where has the time gone?’” Burns said.
“But it’s definitely something that I don’t take for granted. I’m very honored that I get to play golf for a living, and I get to do it on the best TOUR in the world. I try to make sure that I’m keeping that in the forefront of my mind.”
If the past five years are any clue, the outlook for the next five is limitless.
