Presidents Cup: Saturday match recaps

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – After being dominated by the U.S. Team in the Presidents Cup’s first two rounds, the Internationals fought back on a thrilling Saturday at Quail Hollow Club.

Led by the exuberant Tom Kim, the International Team outscored the U.S., 5-3, in Saturday’s two sessions to pull within four points (11-7) entering the Sunday Singles Session.

Kim’s emotional celebrations were the highlight of the day, as he fist-pumped his way around Quail Hollow after holing a series of crucial putts. None was more important than the 10-footer for birdie he holed on 18 to secure a 1-up win over one of the United States’ top teams, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.

Kim dropped his putter and slammed his hat on the ground before the ball even fell in the hole, kicking off a raucous celebration. Jordan Spieth had secured the first point of the afternoon with a chip-in at 15 but the International Team rallied to win Saturday’s final three matches to keep its underdog hopes alive. A dozen Singles matches now await to determine the Presidents Cup.

Read below for recaps from Saturday’s two sessions to get caught up on an exciting day full of improbable shots and thrilling finishes.