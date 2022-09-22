Presidents Cup: Thursday Foursomes match recaps

The 14th Presidents Cup commenced Thursday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, with Round 1 of competition featuring five Foursomes matches (alternate shot).

The United States won four of those matches to take a 4-1 lead entering Friday’s five Four-balls matches.

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay started the day with a 6-and-5 victory over the Internationals’ most experienced team, Hideki Matsuyama and Adam Scott. It was the largest win in a Presidents Cup Foursomes match in more than a decade and moved Cantlay and Schauffele to 5-0-0 in foursomes in international team competition.

The International Team had opportunities to draw closer – it was 1-down on the back nine in four matches – but was unable to flip the script on Quail Hollow’s back nine. The Internationals’ lone victory came from Si Woo Kim and Cam Davis, who beat PGA TOUR Player of the Year Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns, 2 up.

Here’s a recap of all five matches from the Presidents Cup’s opening day: