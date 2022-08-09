How Taylor Montgomery shook 'bubble boy' stigma to earn first PGA TOUR card

Taylor Montgomery was a sophomore at Foothill High School when he approached the tee on a 330-yard par-4 at Chimera GC outside Las Vegas. Competing in a qualifier for the following day’s match, Montgomery pulled driver out of his bag in an attempt to drive the green on the uphill hole.

The instinctively athletic teenager with a consistently splendid short game was working through struggles off the tee, and they reared their head on his first attempt. The drive sailed out-of-bounds, requiring him to now re-tee and hit his third shot.

This time, he selected the prudent play and pulled out his 3-wood.

It was the right choice. His balled rolled into the hole for the unlikeliest of birdies.

“He pipes this driver and he hits it out of bounds, way right,” recalled Paul DeSantis, who coached Montgomery in high school golf and basketball. “I’m like, ‘Come on, man, all you’ve got to do is hit 5-iron or whatever.’

“He just laughs the whole time. He re-tees and it doesn’t leave the flagstick. This is into a 15-mph wind … Three-wood from that distance back then is crazy. Can’t find it, checked the hole and there it was. Best birdie I’ve ever seen.”

Fast forward to the LECOM Suncoast Classic in February 2020. In the fifth start of his rookie Korn Ferry Tour season, Montgomery played his first 17 holes Sunday in 9 under to assume the lead. The 18th hole at Lakewood National GC is a long par-4 that provides a demanding finish. Even Montgomery, one of the Korn Ferry Tour’s longest hitters, had to hit 5-iron for his second shot.

Once again, the ball sailed right and out of bounds. It was the type of miscue in a crucial situation that can send a player asunder. How did Montgomery respond? Hitting his fourth shot from the same spot, he stuck it to 2 feet, staving off further disaster and making a bogey that secured a third-place finish, two shots behind winner Andrew Novak.

“That out-of-bounds is not really in play,” recalled Jon Sinclair, Montgomery’s swing coach for the past five years. “And then to turn right around and hit the same 5-iron within 2 feet of the hole … that pretty much sums up Taylor.”