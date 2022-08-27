Wild Saturday brings uncertainty into play at TOUR Championship

“I didn't really see much at all,” Scheffler said when asked if he’d noticed all the players who had bunched up behind him. “I was kind of trying to stay in my own little world. Still with a 72-hole event I think it's still pretty early in the tournament, and right now I think we're all just kind of jockeying for position and I was just out there trying to hit some quality shots, so it doesn't do me too well to be paying attention to what other people do.”

What once looked like a Scheffler coronation – he led by seven halfway through the second round – and then a two-man race will be anything but Sunday, which is now rife with uncertainty after he and Schauffele mostly spun their wheels Saturday.

Eight players were within five of the lead when play was called for the day with the last twosome on 13. Scheffler, who was staked to a two-shot lead under the unique Starting Strokes format, still led at 19 under, but it was the chase pack, not him, that had momentum. One shot behind Scheffler is playing partner and 2017 TOUR Championship winner Schauffele, who birdied the second and third holes to briefly pull even with Scheffler, the FedExCup leader for most of this year.

Im was 4 under through 14 holes and three back. McIlroy, who hit his opening tee shot into the road and triple-bogeyed the first hole Thursday, was 5 under through 16 holes Saturday and four behind. And Thomas was 6 under through 17 holes but facing a two-foot birdie putt on 18 when the horn blew. That will get him to 15 under for the tournament, also four off the lead.

Sepp Straka, 6 under through 17 holes; defending FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay, 2 under through 13; and Jon Rahm, 1 under through 13, are still in contention at five back.

Thomas, the 2017 FedExCup champion, came from seven back to win the PGA Championship earlier this season. McIlroy, bidding to make history as the only three-time FedExCup champion, was five off the lead through 36 holes when he won the 2016 TOUR Championship. (He was also nine back through 36 when he won THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT last fall.)

No one is handing out the trophy just yet.