How to Watch the Wyndham Championship, Sunday: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
August 06, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Sedgefield Country Club is the host venue of the Wyndham Championship. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
The PGA TOUR Regular Season comes to a close with the Wyndham Championship at familiar Sedgefield Country Club.
Brandon Wu and Sungjae Im shared the lead at 12-under par when a second storm of the afternoon delayed the Wyndham Championship for the day. Round 3 will be completed Sunday morning with the final round set to take place after.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE
Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
SUNDAY ROUND 3
Marquee Group
Ryan Moore, Joohyung Kim, Brandon Wu
Featured Groups
Davis Riley, Brian Stuard Anirban Lahiri,
John Huh, Sungjae Im, Russell Henley
Featured Holes: No. 5 (par 3), No. 11 (par 3), No. 15 (par 3), No. 17 (par 5)
