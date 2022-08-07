How to Watch the Wyndham Championship, Sunday: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

The PGA TOUR Regular Season comes to a close with the Wyndham Championship at familiar Sedgefield Country Club.

Brandon Wu and Sungjae Im shared the lead at 12-under par when a second storm of the afternoon delayed the Wyndham Championship for the day. Round 3 will be completed Sunday morning with the final round set to take place after.



Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+ . Click here for more details .

Leaderboard

Full tee times

HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)



Television: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)

Radio : Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ( PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio )

For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR