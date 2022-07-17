How to Watch The Open Championship, Round 4: Live streaming, live scores, tee times, TV times

Editor's note: The R&A operates The Open Championship and controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. For more information on how to watch this week, please visit The Open Championship's website . PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume on Thursday, July 21 at the 3M Open.

The Final Round of The Open Championship takes place Sunday from legendary St. Andrews in Scotland where Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland are tied for the lead.

Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

Leaderboard

Full tee times

HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

Television: Sunday, 4 a.m.-7 a.m. (USA), 7 a.m.-2 p.m. (NBC)

Bonus: Sunday: Featured Holes (No’s 11-13), Morning Featured Group 1, Morning Featured Group 2, Afternoon Featured Group 3, Afternoon Featured Group 4 (Peacock)