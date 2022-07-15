Updates on Tiger Woods from Friday at The Open

Hole 14 (par 5, 611 yards): Woods pulled driver and overcooked it, the ball sailing into the left fescue.

"Go left. Go way left," Woods was overheard saying as the ball was airborne, perhaps hoping for it to find an adjacent fairway left of the fescue. No such luck was had.

Woods took fairway metal from the fescue, an ambitious play, and he caught it cleanly but found a fairway bunker.

After assessing the situation, Woods played a masterful approach, picking the ball cleanly from the sand and easily carrying the fierce lip. The ball landed on the fairway just in front of the green and released onto the putting surface, settling hole-high with a 15-foot birdie look.

"I nearly fell off my chair," remarked a commentator. "From where he is ... you'll give him a thousand golf balls, and you can't hit it closer than he just did."

The birdie putt was well-struck, looking good the entire way before making a sharp left turn at the end and lipping out around the back of the hole. He tapped in for par.

1-over Friday thru 14; 7-over total; 8/12 fairways hit; 11/14 greens in regulation