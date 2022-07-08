-
-
How to Watch the Genesis Scottish Open, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
-
July 07, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- July 07, 2022
- The Renaissance Club is the host venue for the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Round 2 of the Genesis Scottish Open takes place Friday from the Renaissance Club in East Lothian.
Cameron Tringale leads after a 9-under 61 in Round 1, but he has some of the biggest stars in the game giving chase.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. ET (Golf Channel – World Feed), 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. (Golf Channel), 12 p.m.-3 p.m. (CBS)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 8 a.m.–1:30 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio
PGA TOUR LIVE (All times ET)
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
Stream 1
Featured Group: 2:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.
Featured Group: 2:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.
Featured Group: 4:30 a.m.-10 a.m.
Featured Group: 4:30 a.m.-10 a.m.
Featured Group: 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Featured Group: 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Featured Group: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Featured Group: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Stream 2
Featured Groups: 3:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.
Featured Groups: 3:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.
Featured Groups: 5:30 a.m.-10 a.m.
Featured Groups: 5:30 a.m.-10 a.m.
Featured Group: 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Featured Group: 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Featured Group: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Featured Group: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
FRIDAY
Featured Groups
Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris
Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Tommy Fleetwood
Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Francesco Molinari
Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland
Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith, Tyrrell Hatton
-
-