How to Watch the Genesis Scottish Open, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Round 2 of the Genesis Scottish Open takes place Friday from the Renaissance Club in East Lothian.

Cameron Tringale leads after a 9-under 61 in Round 1, but he has some of the biggest stars in the game giving chase.



Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+ . Click here for more details .



Leaderboard

Full tee times

HOW TO FOLLOW

Television: Thursday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. ET (Golf Channel – World Feed), 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. (Golf Channel), 12 p.m.-3 p.m. (CBS)

For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR

Radio : Thursday-Friday, 8 a.m.–1:30 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio