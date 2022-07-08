How to Watch the Barbasol Championship, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Round 2 of the Barbasol Championship takes place Friday from Keene Trace Golf Club in Kentucky.



Adam Svensson of Canada leads the tournament at 10-under-par after carding an opening round 62.



Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+ . Click here for more details .



Leaderboard

Full tee times

HOW TO FOLLOW

Television: Friday-Saturday, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Sunday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).