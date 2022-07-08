-
How to Watch the Barbasol Championship, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
July 08, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Keene Trace Golf Club is the site of the 2022 Barbasol Championship. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Round 2 of the Barbasol Championship takes place Friday from Keene Trace Golf Club in Kentucky.
Adam Svensson of Canada leads the tournament at 10-under-par after carding an opening round 62.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Friday-Saturday, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Sunday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).
