How to Watch the Barbasol Championship, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Round 1 of the Barbasol Championship takes place Thursday from Keene Trace Golf Club in Kentucky.



Past Barbasol champions Jim Herman, Grayson Murray and Aaron Baddeley are teeing it up this week, as is Matti Schmid, a German who won last year’s Henry Cotton Award as the DP World Tour’s Rookie of the Year.



Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+ . Click here for more details .



Leaderboard

Full tee times

HOW TO FOLLOW

Television: Thursday-Saturday, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Sunday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).