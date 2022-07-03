  • THE FIRST LOOK

    The First Look: Barbasol Championship

  • Seamus Power returns to defend his title at the Barbasol Championship, where he earned his maiden win on the PGA TOUR in 2021. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)Seamus Power returns to defend his title at the Barbasol Championship, where he earned his maiden win on the PGA TOUR in 2021. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)