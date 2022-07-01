-
Inside the Field: Barbasol Championship
July 01, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Harry Higgs will be in the field at the Barbasol Championship. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Scroll below for the Barbasol Championship field list as of Friday, July 1 at 5 p.m. ET:
DP World Tour Ranking
Rikard Karlberg
Nino Bertasio
Alejandro Cañizares
Lucas Bjerregaard
George Coetzee
Justin Walters
Dale Whitnell
Scott Jamieson
Matti Schmid
Chris Paisley
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
David Drysdale
Richard Sterne
Søren Kjeldsen
Marcus Helligkilde
Ricardo Gouveia
Santiago Tarrio
Julien Brun
Frederic LaCroix
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
Yannik Paul
Lukas Nemecz
Marcel Schneider
Espen Kofstad
Chase Hanna
Hugo León
Marcel Siem
Niklas Norgaard Moller
Hurly Long
Andrew Wilson
Benjamin Hebert
Renato Paratore
Michael Lorenzo-Vera
Oliver Wilson
Julian Suri
Richard McEvoy
Gavin Kyle Green
Tom Lewis
Robin Roussel
Joel Stalter
Haydn Porteous
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Ryan Brehm
Tyler Duncan
Jim Herman
Sung Kang
Patton Kizzire
J.T. Poston
Robert Streb
Michael Thompson
Martin Trainer
Kevin Tway
Richy Werenski
Career money exemption
Bill Haas
Sponsor's exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
Andres Romero
Sponsor's exemption (unrestricted)
Jacob Bridgeman
Matthew Harris
Conrad Shindler
Stephen Stallings Jr.
Miguel Tabuena
Josh Teater
PGA Club Professional Champion - 6 Events.
Omar Uresti
PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year.
Andrew Stephens
Past Champion member
Grayson Murray
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
Emiliano Grillo
Kevin Streelman
Harry Higgs
Doug Ghim
Brandon Hagy
Kramer Hickok
Brian Stuard
Henrik Norlander
Doc Redman
Roger Sloan
Brandt Snedeker
Hank Lebioda
James Hahn
Sam Ryder
Brice Garnett
Chesson Hadley
# Major medical extension
William McGirt
Jonas Blixt
Three-Victory Promotion via Korn Ferry Tour
Stephan Jaeger
Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)
Taylor Moore
Taylor Pendrith
Lee Hodges
Hayden Buckley
Vince Whaley
Max McGreevy
Adam Svensson
John Huh
Greyson Sigg
Trey Mullinax
Austin Smotherman
Andrew Novak
Justin Lower
Dylan Wu
Curtis Thompson
Paul Barjon
Seth Reeves
Kelly Kraft
Michael Gligic
Ben Kohles
Austin Cook
Nick Hardy
David Skinns
Jared Wolfe
Scott Gutschewski
Dawie van der Walt
Brett Drewitt
Chris Stroud
Joshua Creel
Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)
Mark Hubbard
Satoshi Kodaira
Ryan Armour
Chase Seiffert
Cameron Percy
Vaughn Taylor
Camilo Villegas
Jim Knous
Bo Van Pelt
Ryan Moore
Bo Hoag
$ Reshuffle within categories 34-38
Jonathan Byrd
Ben Martin
Kevin Chappell
Sean O'Hair
Tommy Gainey
Wesley Bryan
Robert Garrigus
Seung-Yul Noh
Aaron Baddeley
David Lingmerth
Scott Brown
Jason Dufner
Michael Kim
Greg Chalmers
Ricky Barnes
David Hearn
D.A. Points
Johnson Wagner
D.J. Trahan
Sangmoon Bae
* = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted
# = Latest medical extension information can be found here.
$ = Category breakdown can be found here.
