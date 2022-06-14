  • NEWS

    Five U.S. Open Cinderellas to keep an eye on

  • Erik Barnes has made 14 of 15 cuts to begin the Korn Ferry Tour campaign and secured his first TOUR card for next season. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)Erik Barnes has made 14 of 15 cuts to begin the Korn Ferry Tour campaign and secured his first TOUR card for next season. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)