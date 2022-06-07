-
Fran Quinn, 57, qualifies to play in hometown U.S. Open
By Bret Lasky , PGATOUR.COM
- With his wife Lori on the bag, Fran Quinn survived an 8-for-3 playoff at Final Qualifying to earn a spot at Brookline. (Courtesy of Fran Quinn)
Fran Quinn lives 40 minutes from The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. At 57 years old, he’ll make the short drive next week and compete in the U.S. Open after qualifying on Monday.
Quinn carded a 2-under total across his 36-hole Final Qualifying site in Purchase, New York, and advanced via an 8-for-3 playoff.
It marks a dream come true for the native of Holden, Massachusetts.
“I tried to qualify for it last time it was at Brookline back in 1988 and didn’t get through,” said Quinn, who has played on PGA TOUR Champions since 2015 and has seven top-10 finishes. “It only took 34 years to make it there. I can’t wait to play in front of the best fans in the country.”
Quinn estimates he has played The Country Club in Brookline 15 times through the years, including a valiant effort at the 1987 Massachusetts State Amateur, falling to good friend Kevin Johnson (now a PGA TOUR Champions rules official) in the final match. He also caddied for his son three years ago in the state amateur at The Country Club.
57-year-old Fran Quinn from Holden, Mass., has qualified for the U.S. Open in Brookline, Mass.— PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) June 7, 2022
Amazing! pic.twitter.com/FQ72WLGlf7
Shortly after qualifying in New York, Quinn and his wife Lori, who caddied all 36 holes, hopped on a flight to Madison, Wisconsin for this week’s American Family Insurance Championship on PGA TOUR Champions.
“I need to get back out there with my boys; that’s where I need to play,” Quinn said. “That’s where I belong, on the Champions Tour.”
Quinn made 71 career starts on the PGA TOUR with his first in 1988. His lone top-10 finish came at the New England Classic in 1994 when he finished T9.
The career grinder made 366 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour and captured four titles.
The Quinn family made news last month when Fran and his son Owen both advanced through U.S. Open Local Qualifying by shooting the same score at the same site.
Lori will once again caddie for Quinn next week at the U.S. Open. It’ll be his fifth career U.S. Open and first since 2014, where he stood T2 after an opening-round 68 at Pinehurst with Owen on the bag. He played in three U.S. Opens in the mid-nineties.
This time, he gets to play at home.
A father son duo like no other 💪— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) May 19, 2022
Korn Ferry Tour veteran Fran Quinn and son Owen advance to U.S. Open Final Qualifying with the same score at the same site.
