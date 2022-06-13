U.S. Open tee times: Rounds 1 & 2

Note: The USGA, who owns and operates the U.S. Open, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. For more information on how to watch this week, please visit the U.S. Open’s website . PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume on Thursday, June 23 at the Travelers Championship.

The United States Golf Association (USGA) today announced tee times for the first two rounds of the 2022 U.S. Open Championship, Thursday (June 16) and Friday (June 17). The Country Club hosts for the first time since 1988.

Rory McIlroy, fresh off his victory at the RBC Canadian Open, will be joined by Hideki Matsuyama, a two-time PGA TOUR winner this season, and Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele in one of the featured groups of the morning at 7:40 a.m. off the 10th tee Thursday.

Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, and James Piot – the reigning Open Championship, U.S. Open, and U.S. Amateur champions, respectively – will be grouped together as per tournament tradition and will go off the first hole for the first round at 7:18 a.m.

Marquee afternoon groups include FedExCup No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, PLAYERS Championship winner Cameron Smith, and two-time U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka, off 10 at 1:25 p.m.

Justin Thomas, winner of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills last month, Viktor Hovland and RBC Canadian Open runner-up Tony Finau tee off the first hole at 1:14 p.m.



Scroll below for the full pairings.

Thursday (June 16), Hole #1 / Friday (June 17), Hole #10

6:45 a.m./12:30 p.m. – (a) Michael Thorbjornsen, Wellesley, Mass.; Erik Barnes, Marion, Ind.; Matt McCarty, Scottsdale, Ariz.

6:56 a.m./12:41 p.m. – Matthew NeSmith, Aiken, S.C.; Patrick Rodgers, Jupiter, Fla.; (a) Travis Vick, Hunters Creek Village, Texas

7:07 a.m./12:52 p.m. – Troy Merritt, Eagle, Idaho; (a) William Mouw, Chino, Calif.; Andrew Putnam, University Place, Wash.

7:18 a.m./1:03 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, La Canada, Calif.; James Piot, Canton, Mich.; Jon Rahm, Spain

7:29 a.m./1:14 p.m. – Jordan Spieth, Dallas, Texas; Adam Scott, Australia; Max Homa, Valencia, Calif.

7:40 a.m./1:25 p.m. – Billy Horschel, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.; Patrick Cantlay, Jupiter, Fla.; Daniel Berger, Jupiter, Fla.

7:51 a.m./1:36 p.m. – Harold Varner III, Gastonia, N.C.; Sebastián Muñoz, Colombia; Alex Norén, Sweden

8:02 a.m./1:47 p.m. – Joaquin Niemann, Chile; Cameron Young, Scarsborough, N.Y.; Will Zalatoris, Dallas, Texas

8:13 a.m./1:58 p.m. – Adam Schenk, Vincennes, Ind.; (a) Stewart Hagestad, Newport Beach, Calif.; Grayson Murray, Raleigh, N.C.

8:24 a.m./2:09 p.m. – Guido Migliozzi, Italy; Branden Grace, South Africa; Mackenzie Hughes, Canada

8:35 a.m./2:20 p.m. – Beau Hossler, Mission Viejo, Calif.; Kalle Samooja, Finland; Satoshi Kodaira, Japan

8:46 a.m./2:31 p.m. – Richard Mansell, England; Tomoyasu Sugiyama, Japan; Roger Sloan, Canada

8:57 a.m./2:42 p.m. – (a) Caleb Manuel, Topsham, Maine; Keith Greene, DeBary, Fla.; Ben Silverman, Juno Beach, Fla.

Thursday (June 16), Hole #10 / Friday (June 17), Hole #1

6:45 a.m./12:30 p.m. – Fran Quinn, Holden, Mass.; Callum Tarren, England; Hayden Buckley, Tupelo, Miss.

6:56 a.m./12:41 p.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Las Vegas, Nev.; Denny McCarthy, Rockville, Md.; (a) Sam Bennett, Madisonville, Texas

7:07 a.m./12:52 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Denver, Colo.; Brandon Matthews, Dupont, Pa.; Wil Besseling, Netherlands

7:18 a.m./1:03 p.m. – David Lingmerth, Sweden; Sepp Straka, Austria; Si Woo Kim, Republic of Korea

7:29 a.m./1:14 p.m. – Scott Stallings, Worcester, Mass.; Davis Riley, Hattiesburg, Miss.; Victor Perez, France

7:40 a.m./1:25 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland; Hideki Matsuyama, Japan; Xander Schauffele, San Diego, Calif.

7:51 a.m./1:36 p.m. – Kevin Kisner, Aiken, S.C.; Russell Henley, Columbus, Ga.; Brian Harman, Sea Island, Ga.

8:02 a.m./1:47 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, Woodstock, Vt.; Marc Leishman, Australia; Aaron Wise, Jupiter, Fla.

8:13 a.m./1:58 p.m. – Francesco Molinari, Italy; (a) Laird Shepherd, England; Stewart Cink, Atlanta, Ga.

8:24 a.m./2:09 p.m. – Marcel Schneider, Germany; Chan Kim, Gilbert, Ariz.; Joseph Bramlett, Las Vegas, Nev.

8:35 a.m./2:20 p.m. – Lanto Griffin, Blacksburg, Va.; Joel Dahmen, Clarkston, Wash.; Jinichiro Kozuma, Japan

8:46 a.m./2:31 p.m. – Chris Gotterup, Little Silver, N.J.; (a) Fred Biondi, Brazil; Harry Hall, England

8:57 a.m./2:42 p.m. – Chris Naegel, Wildwood, Mo.; Andrew Beckler, Topeka, Kan.; Luke Gannon, Wichita, Kan.

Thursday (June 16), Hole #1 / Friday (June 17), Hole #10

12:30 p.m./6:45 a.m. – Kevin Chappell, Scottsdale, Ariz.; Chase Seiffert, Panama City Beach, Fla.; Andrew Novak, St. Simons Island, Ga.

12:41 p.m./6:56 a.m. – Thorbjørn Olesen, Denmark; Brian Stuard, Jackson, Mich.; Nick Hardy, Northbrook, Ill.

12:52 p.m./7:07 a.m. – Sam Horsfield, England; Cameron Tringale, Juno Beach, Fla.; Shaun Norris, South Africa

1:03 p.m./7:18 a.m. – Sungjae Im, Republic of Korea; Mito Pereira, Chile; Erik van Rooyen, South Africa

1:14 p.m./7:29 a.m. – Justin Thomas, Louisville, Ky.; Viktor Hovland, Norway; Tony Finau, Salt Lake City, Utah

1:25 p.m./7:40 a.m. – Joohyung Kim, Republic of Korea; Séamus Power, Republic of Ireland; Min Woo Lee, Australia

1:36 p.m./7:51 a.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, England; Webb Simpson, Charlotte, N.C.; Dustin Johnson, Jupiter, Fla.

1:47 p.m./8:02 a.m. – Phil Mickelson, Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.; Shane Lowry, Republic of Ireland; Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa

1:58 p.m./8:13 a.m. – Danny Lee, New Zealand; (a) Keita Nakajima, Japan; Nick Taylor, Canada

2:09 p.m./8:24 a.m. – Jim Furyk, Jacksonville, Fla.; (a) Nick Dunlap, Huntsville, Ala.; Adam Hadwin, Canada

2:20 p.m./8:35 a.m. – Richard Bland, England; Rikuya Hoshino, Japan; Ryan Fox, New Zealand

2:31 p.m./8:46 a.m. – Jonas Blixt, Sweden; Bo Hoag, Columbus, Ohio; Todd Sinnott, Australia

2:42 p.m./8:57 a.m. – Isaiah Salinda, South San Francisco, Calif.; Sean Jacklin, Scotland; (a) Charles Reiter, Palm Desert, Calif.

Thursday (June 16), Hole #10 / Friday (June 17), Hole #1

12:30 p.m./6:45 a.m. – Jed Morgan, Australia; Taylor Montgomery, Las Vegas, Nev.; Sean Crocker, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

12:41 p.m./6:56 a.m. – (a) Maxwell Moldovan, Uniontown, Ohio; Yannik Paul, Germany; M.J. Daffue, South Africa

12:52 p.m./7:07 a.m. – Talor Gooch, Edmond, Okla.; Adri Arnaus, Spain; Tom Hoge, Fargo, N.D.

1:03 p.m./7:18 a.m. – Kevin Na, Las Vegas, Nev.; Sergio Garcia, Spain; Tyrrell Hatton, England

1:14 p.m./7:29 a.m. – Sam Burns, Shreveport, La.; Abraham Ancer, Mexico; Thomas Pieters, Belgium

1:25 p.m./7:40 a.m. – Brooks Koepka, West Palm Beach, Fla.; Cameron Smith, Australia; Scottie Scheffler, Dallas, Texas

1:36 p.m./7:51 a.m. – Luke List, Augusta, Ga.; (a) Austin Greaser, Vandalia, Ohio; Corey Conners, Canada

1:47 p.m./8:02 a.m. – Gary Woodland, Topeka, Kan.; Justin Rose, England; Bryson DeChambeau, Dallas, Texas

1:58 p.m./8:13 a.m. – K.H. Lee, Republic of Korea; Tommy Fleetwood, England; Patrick Reed, The Woodlands, Texas

2:09 p.m./8:24 a.m. – Jason Kokrak, Hudson, Ohio; Harris English, Sea Island, Ga.; Lucas Herbert, Australia

2:20 p.m./8:35 a.m. – Sam Stevens, Wichita, Kan.; (a) Ben Lorenz, Peoria, Ariz.; Davis Shore, Knoxville, Tenn.

2:31 p.m./8:46 a.m. – Daijiro Izumida, Japan; (a) Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Belgium; Sebastian Söderberg, Sweden

2:42 p.m./8:57 a.m. – Ryan Gerard, Raleigh, N.C.; Brady Calkins, Chehalis, Wash.; Jesse Mueller, Phoenix, Ariz.

(a): amateur