    Tiger Woods makes 22nd straight cut at Masters Tournament

    Streak is just one shy of record held by Fred Couples and Gary Player

  • After four bogeys in his first five holes Friday, Tiger Woods played his final 13 holes in 2-under to advance to the weekend. (David Cannon/Getty Images)After four bogeys in his first five holes Friday, Tiger Woods played his final 13 holes in 2-under to advance to the weekend. (David Cannon/Getty Images)