Tiger Woods makes 22nd straight cut at Masters Tournament

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Tiger Woods got off to a bad start but averted disaster.

After making four bogeys in his first five holes Friday, the five-time Masters champion steadied himself to sign for a 74 and is nine off the lead, tied for 19th place going into the weekend.

“Well, it was windy,” Woods said. “It was swirling. Balls were oscillating on the greens. We got a couple of bad gusts. I hit a couple of bad shots. I hit a decent shot at 4 that ended up down in a divot, and it was just like – there were so many things that were not going my way.

“It was partly the conditions,” he added, “and partly me.”

Woods, 46, is making his first official PGA TOUR start in a year and a half, since his career was slowed by a fifth back surgery and nearly ended by a single-car accident in Los Angeles. He said surgeons contemplated amputating his right leg, which is a constant source of pain.

Although he has walked with a limp at Augusta National, he’s still here. He easily made the cut for the 22nd straight time, which is one shy of the record held by Fred Couples and Gary Player.

“It was a good fight,” Woods said. “I got back in the ball game.”

And with a fused back and a weakened right leg, no less.