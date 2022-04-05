Tiger Woods: ‘I feel like I am going to play’ the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Tiger Woods is 48 hours away from a return that once felt unfathomable. Encouraged by the way his body has responded to his practice and preparations for this year’s Masters, the five-time champion said Tuesday that he intends to tee it up Thursday at Augusta National.

“As of right now, I feel like I am going to play,” Woods said. “My recovery has been good. I’ve been very excited about how I’ve recovered each and every day. That’s the challenge. … It’s the recovery, how am I going to get the swelling out and recover for the next day. I have another day of nine more holes and then game time.”

Woods said earlier this year that he planned to compete again, but the speculation was unanimous that Augusta National would not be the site of his return from last year’s single-car accident that nearly led to the loss of his right leg. The conventional wisdom said the tournament was too soon, and the venue too hilly, for Woods to play. Of course, he has made a career out of doing the unexpected.

“I've learned long ago (to) never doubt the guy,” said Adam Scott, speaking for the entire golf world.

Woods looked like a player capable of contending when he played nine holes at Augusta National on Sunday and Monday. He practiced Tuesday morning before the course was closed because of thunderstorms. A final nine-hole practice round was scheduled for Wednesday, he said.

“The fact that I was able to get myself here to this point is a success,” Woods said. “Now that I am playing, … everything is focused on how do I get myself into the position where I'm on that back nine on Sunday with a chance?”

In other words, Woods isn’t here for a feel-good story. He wouldn’t be trying to play if a record-tying sixth Green Jacket was out of reach (Woods is the same age, 46, that Jack Nicklaus was when he won his sixth Masters). When asked if he could win this week, Woods simply said, “I do.”

“I can hit it just fine,” he said. “I don’t have any qualms about what I can do physically from a golf standpoint. It’s now, … walking is the hard part. This is not an easy walk to begin with. With the conditions my leg is in, it gets a little bit more difficult. Seventy-two holes is a long road. It’s going to be a tough challenge and a challenge I’m up for.”

Fred Couples, the 1992 Masters champion, said Woods looked “phenomenal” during their Monday practice round with Justin Thomas. Golf Channel’s Tuesday coverage from Augusta National’s range showed Woods hitting drives with a 174 mph ball speed – three miles per hour faster than the TOUR average this season – and a carry distance of 298 yards.

“To hit it like that, now it’s just the walking part,” Couples said. “If he can walk around here for 72 holes, he’ll contend. He’s too good.”

Anticipation around Woods’ potential appearance at Augusta National started building as his name remained in the field and not in the “Past Champions Not Playing” section of the Masters website. Last week, plane-tracking sites showed his private jet flying from south Florida to the Augusta airport. Woods played 27 holes with his son Charlie to gauge if he could handle the walk, then returned to Augusta National on Sunday after tweeting that playing the Masters would be a “game-time decision.”

“It's the recovery, how am I going to get all the swelling out and recover for the next day?” he said Tuesday.

Ben Wright famously said during the telecast of Nicklaus’ final Masters win that “there’s life in the old Bear yet.” Woods believes he has at least one more act remaining, as well.

“When I feel like I can't win anymore, then that will be it,” he said. “But I feel like I can still do it, and I feel like I still have the hands to do it, the body's moving good enough. I've been in worse situations and played and won tournaments.”