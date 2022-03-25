Match recaps from Friday: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

GROUP 14

KEVIN NA ADVANCES

PLAYOFF: KEVIN NA def. MAVERICK MCNEALY on first extra hole

Kevin Na finished his afternoon match on a run and kept it going in his playoff matchup with Maverick McNealy, wasting little time in moving to Saturday play as he birdied the opening hole. Na hit his approach to 13 feet, leaving a difficult, left-to-right slider. McNealy had hit his tee shot on the 373-yard hole to the right, and though he took a daring path through the branches, he came up short of the green in two. McNealy was trying to become only the second 64 seed to advance through group play since the Match Play went to its current format in 2015.

Na: “Mav has been playing great. I knew I had to make that one to close the door. It was a tough, tough putt and I was glad to see that one go in.”

KEVIN NA (2-0-1) def. JOAQUIN NIEMANN (1-2-0), 1-up

Na needed to win his match to have a chance to catch Maverick McNealy, hoping to force a playoff in the group at 2-0-1, and he came up big with birdies on four or his last seven holes to win. Na saved the best for last, walking in his winning putt at 18, nearly getting to the cup before the ball did. Na’s make was from 6 feet after Niemann barely missed from 7 feet. Neither player ever was more than 1 up, and they went to the tee at the 18th tied. Na laid back off the tee, playing to the top of the hill, then hit a brilliant approach from 101 yards just past the flag.

Na had inched ahead when he chipped in from just off the right edge of the green at the par-4 15th. Na made a nice putt to save par at the 16th, but Niemann knocked in a 4-footer for birdie, and the two were tied again. They tied the 17th with pars, leaving the stage for Na’s late heroics at the 18th. He immediately headed to the first tee for a playoff against McNealy.

MAVERICK MCNEALY (2-0-1) def. RUSSELL HENLEY (0-3-0), 2 and 1

Maverick McNealy didn’t know if he would even get into the Match Play last Sunday, only getting into the field once Valspar Championship winner Sam Burns decided to withdraw. The last man in responded with two victories on the week. He dismantled Joaquin Niemann, 8 and 6, in the biggest rout of the Match Play on Wednesday. On Friday, he was red-hot again. McNealy birdied the second, the fifth, eagled the par-5 sixth (29 feet), and made another birdie at the seventh (13 feet). When Henley bogeyed the eighth to lose the hole, McNealy was 5 up. Henley can heat up himself, and he would answer with birdies at the ninth, 11th and 12th holes to see a glimmer of daylight. A Henley birdie from 6 feet at the 15th left the Georgia Bulldog with a chance – 2 down, with three to play – and he needed (and made) birdie at the 16th to match McNealy and stay 2 down. Henley had a chance to push the match to the 18th, but his 14-footer for birdie at 17 caught the edge of the hole and spun out. With a record of 2-0-1, McNealy advanced to a playoff with a spot in the Round of 16 on the line, but he lost to a first-hole birdie by Kevin Na.