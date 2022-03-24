Who will advance? All the scenarios for Friday

GROUP 1: Jon Rahm (2.0) vs. Patrick Reed (0.5); Cameron Young (1.0) vs. Sebastian Munoz (0.5)

If Rahm wins or ties, Rahm advances.

If Young wins and Rahm loses, it will force a playoff between those two.

If Young ties or loses, Rahm advances.

Reed and Munoz are eliminated.



GROUP 2: Collin Morikawa (1.5) vs. Jason Kokrak (1.0); Sergio Garcia (1.5) vs. Robert MacIntyre (0.0)



If Morikawa and Garcia each win or each tie, it will force a playoff between those two.

If Morikawa wins and Garcia ties or loses, Morikawa advances.

If Morikawa ties and Garcia loses, Morikawa advances.

If Garcia wins and Morikawa ties or loses, Garcia advances.

If Garcia ties and Kokrak wins, it will force a playoff between those two.

If Kokrak wins and Garcia loses, Kokrak advances.

MacIntyre is eliminated.

GROUP 3: Viktor Hovland (2.0) vs. Will Zalatoris (1.0); Cameron Tringale (0.0) vs. Sepp Straka (1.0)

If Hovland wins or ties, Hovland advances.

If Zalatoris and Straka each win, it will force a three-way playoff between those two and Hovland.

If Zalatoris wins and Straka ties or loses, it will force a playoff between Hovland and Zalatoris.

Tringale is eliminated.



GROUP 4: Patrick Cantlay (0.5) vs. Sungjae Im (1.0); Seamus Power (2.0) vs. Keith Mitchell (0.5)



If Power wins or ties, Power advances.

If Im ties or loses, Power advances.

If Im wins and Power loses it will force a playoff between those two.

Cantlay and Mitchell are eliminated.

GROUP 5: Scottie Scheffler (1.0) vs. Matt Fitzpatrick (2.0); Tommy Fleetwood (1.0) vs. Ian Poulter (0.0)

If Fitzpatrick wins or ties, Fitzpatrick advances.

If Scheffler and Fleetwood each win, it will force a three-way playoff between those two and Fitzpatrick.

If Scheffler wins and Fleetwood ties or loses, it will force a playoff between Scheffler and Fitzpatrick.

Poulter is eliminated.



GROUP 6: Justin Thomas (1.0) vs. Kevin Kisner (2.0); Marc Leishman (0.0) vs. Luke List (1.0)

If Kisner wins or ties, Kisner advances.

If Thomas and List each win, it will force a three-way playoff between those two and Kisner.

If Thomas wins and List ties or loses, it will force a playoff between Thomas and Kisner.

Leishman is eliminated.



GROUP 7: Xander Schauffele (1.0) vs. Tony Finau (0.0); Lucas Herbert (2.0) vs. Takumi Kanaya (1.0)



If Herbert wins or ties, Herbert advances.

If Schauffele and Kanaya each win it will force a three-way playoff between those two and Herbert.

If Kanaya wins and Schauffele loses or ties, it will force a playoff between Kanaya and Herbert.

Finau is eliminated.



GROUP 8: Dustin Johnson (2.0) vs. Max Homa (1.0); Matthew Wolff (0.0) vs. Mackenzie Hughes (1.0)

If Johnson wins or ties, Johnson advances.

If Homa and Hughes each win, it will force a three-way playoff between those two and Johnson.

If Homa wins and Hughes ties or loses, it will force a playoff between Homa and Johnson.

Wolff is eliminated.



GROUP 9: Bryson DeChambeau (0.5) vs. Talor Gooch (1.0); Lee Westwood (1.0) vs. Richard Bland (1.5)

If Bland wins, he advances.

If Bland ties and Gooch wins, it will force a playoff between those two.

If Bland ties and DeChambeau wins or ties, Bland advances.

If Gooch and Westwood each win, it will force a playoff between those two.

If Westwood wins and Gooch ties or loses, Westwood advances.

DeChambeau is eliminated.



GROUP 10: Louis Oosthuizen (1.0) WINS over Paul Casey (concession) (0.0); Corey Conners (2.0) vs. Alex Noren (2.0)



The winner of the Conners – Noren match advances. (A tie would force a playoff).

Oosthuizen and Casey are eliminated.

GROUP 11: Jordan Spieth (1.0) vs. Adam Scott (1.5); Justin Rose (1.0) vs. Keegan Bradley (0.5)

If Scott wins, he advances.

If Scott ties and Rose wins, it will force a playoff between those two.

If Scott ties and Bradley wins or ties, Scott advances.

If Spieth and Rose each win, it will force a playoff between those two.

If Spieth wins and Rose ties or loses, Spieth advances.

Bradley is eliminated.



GROUP 12: Billy Horschel (2.0) vs. Thomas Pieters (1.0); Tom Hoge (0.0) vs. Min Woo Lee (1.0)

If Horschel wins or ties, Horschel advances.

If Pieters and Lee each win, it will force a three-way playoff between those two and Horschel.

If Pieters wins and Lee ties or loses, it will force a playoff between Pieters and Horschel.

Hoge is eliminated.



GROUP 13: Tyrrell Hatton (2.0) vs. Daniel Berger (1.0); Si Woo Kim (1.0) vs Christiaan Bezuidenhout (0.0)



If Hatton wins or ties, Hatton advances.

If Berger and Kim each win, it will force a three-way playoff between those two and Hatton.

If Berger wins and Kim ties or loses, it will force a playoff between Berger and Hatton.

Bezuidenhout is eliminated.



GROUP 14: Joaquin Niemann (1.0) vs. Kevin Na (1.5); Russell Henley (0.0) vs Maverick McNealy (1.5)

If Na and McNealy each win or each tie, it will force a playoff between those two.

If Na wins and McNealy ties or loses, Na advances.

If Na ties and McNealy loses, Na advances.

If McNealy wins and Na ties or loses, McNealy advances.

If McNealy ties and Niemann wins, it will force a playoff between those two.

If Niemann wins and McNealy loses, Niemann advances.

Henley is eliminated.

GROUP 15: Abraham Ancer (1.5) vs. Webb Simpson (1.0); Brian Harman (0.5) vs. Bubba Watson (1.0)

If Ancer wins, Ancer advances.

If Ancer ties and Watson wins it will force a playoff between those two.

If Ancer ties and Watson ties or loses, Ancer advances.

If Simpson and Watson each win, it will force a playoff between those two.

If Simpson wins and Watson ties or loses, Simpson advances.

Harman is eliminated.



GROUP 16: Brooks Koepka (2.0) vs. Shane Lowry (1.0); Harold Varner III (1.0) vs. Erik van Rooyen (0.0)

If Koepka wins or ties, Koepka advances.

If Lowry and Varner III each win, it will force a three-way playoff between those two and Koepka.

If Lowry wins and Varner III ties or loses, it will force a playoff between Lowry and Koepka.

Van Rooyen is eliminated.