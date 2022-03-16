Bonfire and beers: How Cameron Smith celebrated winning THE PLAYERS Championship

Smith might be born a millennial, but he has the look, and attitude, of a 1970s Australian man. It’s why the music playing at the party was classic rock from the 70’s and 80s – and not some techno or club vibe. His flowing mullet and mustache would look right at home in that era. One easily imagines Smith in a singlet top, ‘stubbies’ (short shorts), and thongs (flip flops), with a beat-up Datsun and a surfboard, or more likely in Smith’s case, a fishing rod, poking out the open back window.



He doesn’t crave approval, and he doesn’t do the good things he does in life for recognition. In fact, he’s probably annoyed when they surface in the press. Like how a few weeks ago he did a video hook up to a bunch of young school kids and aspiring golfers in Australia. The kids wore mullet wigs and probed him in a “press conference” where he gave thoughtful, motivating responses. He admitted doubting himself when he was younger, and said he was proud of himself for not giving up.



Smith had 30 of the more regular caddies from the PGA TOUR at his house the Monday before the PLAYERS, a sort of beer and pizza night for the boys, a “RAT party,” as he affectionately called it, to show his appreciation the hard workers on TOUR. He also runs a scholarship for elite juniors in Queensland where two players a year get to fly to Ponte Vedra Beach for a week or two of practice, training and living like a TOUR pro. He won’t go out of his way to tell you about these things.



Nor does Smith love the nuances or pureness of golf. He doesn’t practice for hours, doesn’t study ball flight or Trackman numbers. What he loves is competing, and winning, especially when others don’t expect him to. It is something Queenslanders like Smith pride themselves on.



“I had a bit of a break towards the end of last year,” he said, “probably had two months off, and more than anything else I just wanted to get out and compete again. I was sick of whacking balls at the back of the range... I wanted to compete against the best guys in the world and try and beat them.



“Being a Queenslander,” he continued, “you learn just never give up. I grew up watching rugby league and watching the Queenslanders come from behind, and even when it got gritty, they'd somehow manage to win. I think that's kind of instilled in all of us.”



When looking to motivate Smith in practice, Pinfold, Wilkosz, Price and company know the trigger. It’s competition. During a practice round for THE PLAYERS, Pinfold bet Smith $100 he wouldn’t make the 30-foot putt he faced to save a par on the 18th green. This is common practice for the pair, who keep a running tally of their bets. Smith often comes out on top, just as he did in nailing that putt.



Of course, he made almost every putt he looked at during the tournament as well, leading the field in Strokes Gained: Putting with an incredible +11.521, the most at THE PLAYERS since stats began in 2003.



“It’s incredible when he comes out and plays with mates,” Price said. “He’s just an animal of a competitor. He might give someone two, three, four shots a side or whatever it is, but if he finds himself down with holes running out, he just flips a switch and refuses to lose.



“He can do the same on TOUR. He thinks he can take on anyone head-to-head and he’s right.”



Now sixth in the world and climbing, Smith’s next start suits him arguably more than where he’s just won. The Masters rewards those with precise iron play and deadeye putting. Smith has three top-10 finishes at Augusta National and is already being mentioned as a favorite to win the green jacket.



If he does, you get the sense he will still be the same old Cam. Those closest to him wouldn’t have it any other way.



