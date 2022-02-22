David Feherty to host 2022 World Golf Hall of Fame induction ceremony

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The World Golf Hall of Fame has announced that Emmy-nominated golf personality David Feherty will serve as host of its 2022 induction ceremony, which will air live on Golf Channel at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 9.

The ceremony will celebrate four inductees: Susie Maxwell Berning, Tim Finchem, the late Marion Hollins and Tiger Woods, and will take place on the eve of THE PLAYERS Championship at the PGA TOUR’s ‘Global Home’ headquarters in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

“As someone who has been around golf practically my entire life, I know firsthand that the highest possible honor in our sport is the immortality that is reserved for members of the World Golf Hall of Fame,” said Feherty. “I’m thrilled to contribute in some small way to what will be a historic evening as the Hall of Fame honors its new inductees.”

The addition of these four individuals will bring the total number of Hall of Fame members to 164.

Sanford Health, Kohler Co., Southern Company and Rolex each will serve as official partners of the 2022 induction. As part of the ceremony, the Hall of Fame also will publicly display its iconic new induction trophy for the first time. Designed by Tiffany & Co., the arc of the trophy handle embodies the golf swing and represents the global nature of the sport.

In addition to honoring the 2022 induction class, the ceremony will recognize Peter Ueberroth and the late Dick Ferris, as recipients of a newly created lifetime achievement to honor their contributions to the sport. Renee Powell also will be honored for her spirit in advancing diversity in golf, as the inaugural recipient of the Charlie Sifford Award presented by Southern Company.

The ceremony will take place in Northeast Florida for the first time since 2013, with most recent ceremonies held in California (2019), New York (2017) and Scotland (2015).