    David Feherty to host 2022 World Golf Hall of Fame induction ceremony

  • David Feherty will host this year&apos;s World Golf Hall of Fame induction ceremony on March 9 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)David Feherty will host this year's World Golf Hall of Fame induction ceremony on March 9 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)