Bryson DeChambeau WDs from Sony Open in Hawaii
Agent says long-hitting star has sore left wrist after Sentry TOC
January 10, 2022
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Bryson DeChambeau has withdrawn from the Sony Open in Hawaii with a sore wrist.
According to Brett Falkoff, DeChambeau’s agent, he was experiencing soreness in his left wrist and not prepared to play in back-to-back weeks.
DeChambeau faded with a final-round 72 to finish 16 under par and tied for 25th place at the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Sunday. The popular power hitter, who led the PGA TOUR in driving distance the last two seasons, is eighth in the world and coming off a season in which he won twice (U.S. Open, Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard) and lost in a playoff to Patrick Cantlay at the BMW Championship.
He also drove the first green in beating Sergio Garcia in singles at the Ryder Cup.
Only twice had DeChambeau teed it up at the Sony, but he tied for 10th in his most recent appearance in 2019.
