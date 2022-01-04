-
Abraham Ancer signs with Callaway
January 04, 2022
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Abraham Ancer has signed a multi-year agreement with Callaway Golf. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Abraham Ancer, who earned his first PGA TOUR victory at last year’s World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, has signed a multi-year agreement with Callaway Golf, the company announced Tuesday. He will play Callaway woods, an Odyssey putter and will wear a Callaway hat in competition.
“I’m excited to officially join Callaway, and after playing their equipment over the past several years. I feel really confident about making the switch,” Ancer said in a statement. “The performance from their drivers is always impressive, their putters are outstanding, and I’ve developed a strong relationship with their Tour Team. This is a great fit for me, and I can’t wait to get this new year started.”
Ancer used a Callaway Epic Speed Driver and an Odyssey putter in his win at TPC Southwind. He finished ninth in last season’s FedExCup standings and is currently 17th in the Official World Golf Ranking. He is seeking to make his second Presidents Cup team this year after playing for the Internationals in 2019.
Callaway also announced that it has signed reigning U.S. Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso. She will play Callaway woods, irons, wedges, golf balls and an Odyssey Putter.
