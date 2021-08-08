-
WINNER'S BAG
Winner's Bag: Abraham Ancer, WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 08, 2021
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- Abraham Ancer picked up his first PGA TOUR title. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
Abraham Ancer outlasted Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns in a three-man playoff at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. He stuck his approach on the second playoff hole and drained the birdie to put the pressure on Burns, who went on to miss his birdie try.
Check out the clubs he used to close out the victory in Memphis.
Driver: Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond LS (8.5 @7.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Blue 60 TX
3-wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Shaft: Project X Evenflow Riptide 70 X
5-wood: TaylorMade M2 (18 degrees)
Shaft: Matrix VLCT St 105
Utility: Srixon ZX (4-iron, 23 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Chemical MMT
Irons: Miura TC-201 (5-PW)
Shafts: Mitsubishi MMT 105 TX
Wedges: Miura HB-10 (52), Artisan Prototype (56, 60 degrees)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold S400
Putter: Odyssey White Hot No. 5 Stroke Lab
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x