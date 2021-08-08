×
    Winner's Bag: Abraham Ancer, WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

Abraham Ancer outlasted Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns in a three-man playoff at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. He stuck his approach on the second playoff hole and drained the birdie to put the pressure on Burns, who went on to miss his birdie try.

Check out the clubs he used to close out the victory in Memphis. 

Driver: Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond LS (8.5 @7.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Blue 60 TX

3-wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Shaft: Project X Evenflow Riptide 70 X

5-wood: TaylorMade M2 (18 degrees)
Shaft: Matrix VLCT St 105

Utility: Srixon ZX (4-iron, 23 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Chemical MMT

Irons: Miura TC-201 (5-PW)
Shafts: Mitsubishi MMT 105 TX

Wedges: Miura HB-10 (52), Artisan Prototype (56, 60 degrees)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold S400

Putter: Odyssey White Hot No. 5 Stroke Lab

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

