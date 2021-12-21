Top 10 stories of the year

Sometimes it can be hard to just accept greatness when you see it.

Collin Morikawa made his first 22 cuts as a pro and was a winner in just his sixth start, at the 2019 Barracuda Championship. But we didn’t fully comprehend how special he was.

Then he won twice in his sophomore season, including the PGA Championship.

But the naysayers were quick to point out that there were no crowds at TPC Harding Park so he didn’t face real pressure.

With his win at the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession, he joined Tiger Woods as the only players to win a major and WGC before turning 25.

But we still didn’t fully appreciate his greatness. Then it became abundantly clear at The Open Championship at Royal St George’s. He made it obvious that he possesses the intangible qualities that all the greats have, the ones that can’t be measured by Trackman or ShotLink.

A week earlier, he struggled with his ball striking at the Scottish Open, his first foray into links golf. So he adjusted to new irons and also had the temerity to change his putting grip between long and short putts.

He then put on a clinic over four days in front of huge crowds including a stone-cold Sunday effort as Jordan Spieth and Louis Oosthuizen, among others, lurked. He was impervious to the pressure and proved, at just 24, he is the real deal.

Then he was solid as rock in front of the rowdy crowds at the Ryder Cup, securing the United States’ clinching point in its record rout by rifling a 221-yard tee shot at the par-3 17th to within 3 feet of the hole. Morikawa capped off a dream year by winning the European Tour’s season-ending event, the DP World Tour Championship, to become the first American to win the Race to Dubai.

3. RAHM’S RUN AT NO. 1

What a year for the Spaniard. His first child was born, he won his first major and he ended the year ranked No. 1 in the world.

If not for one ill-timed COVID infection, he could have won the FedExCup and PGA TOUR’s Player of the Year award, as well.

Still, Rahm was the steadiest player on TOUR this year. He finished in the top 10 in 15 of 22 starts in the 2021 season, becoming just the fourth player to finish in the top 10 in more than two-thirds of his starts while playing at least 20 events. The others? Tiger Woods (1999, ’00) and Dustin Johnson (2016).

Rahm finished the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in Tiger-like fashion, holing birdie putts of 24 and 18 feet on the final two holes to win by one.

Rahm returned to World No. 1 after winning the U.S. Open and held that position for all but one week for the remainder of the year.

4. TIGER’S DIFFICULT YEAR

For a moment we feared the worst.

In the early hours of Tuesday, February 23, the news went around the golf world that Tiger Woods was involved in a serious car accident in Los Angeles. Details were sketchy.

The seriousness of the crash wasn’t known, but it was later revealed that the 82-time PGA TOUR winner’s car hit a tree and flipped several times. Woods needed to be extracted by first responders and faced several emergency surgeries on his right leg. Amputation was a real possibility, but surgeons saved the leg, and he left the hospital after a month.

At home, Woods remained bedridden and admitted it was a great relief just to finally make it outside to listen to the birds. There were few updates of his progress. He told Golf Digest that the rehab process was “more painful than anything I’ve ever experienced.”

Then he posted a video of his swing on social media in November, and soon he was giving his first press conference since the accident at his Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. Woods said his future was as a part-time player, but he also hit balls every day, stoking hopes that a return was imminent. Sure enough, he committed to the PNC Championship in Orlando, where he and son Charlie thrilled the crowds in 2020. They did even better last week, stringing together a record 11 straight birdies in a final-round 57 to finish second, two back of Team Daly.