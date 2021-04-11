'If they set their mind to it, they can do it'

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Hideki Matsuyama had finally won the tournament he’d dreamed about since he was a boy, the one that proved to him a decade ago that he could compete against the best players in the world. His victory speech from Augusta National’s practice green didn’t last much longer than his famously methodical backswing, though.

Dustin Johnson, who slipped the Green Jacket onto Matsuyama’s shoulders, endeared himself to fans when he shed tears after his win last year, revealing a new side of his stoic demeanor. Matsuyama, the shy Japanese star, is reticent to speak about himself in any tongue, however.

His speech was two sentences. He said in Japanese that he was honored to win and thanked the patrons for cheering him on. Then he stepped away from the podium. Matsuyama’s translator, Bob Turner, quickly grabbed him and reminded the champion to thank the club’s membership, the same people who created the tournament that led to his first Masters invitation, as well.

“I’d like to especially thank the members of Augusta National Golf Club," he said for Turner to translate. He ended his speech with some English of his own, saying, "Thank you,” before thrusting both arms into the air victoriously and stepping away a second time.

Matsuyama prefers to let his clubs do the talking. They spoke loudly Sunday, when he became the first man from his country to win a major championship.

After starting Sunday with a four-shot lead, his final-round 73 was good enough for a one-stroke victory over Will Zalatoris, the 24-year-old who was making his Masters debut just months after competing on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Matsuyama’s victory came on the 10-year anniversary of his Masters debut, which he earned by winning the second Asia-Pacific Amateur. He almost didn’t make it to Augusta National after tragedy struck his homeland a month before the 2011 Masters. A magnitude-9 earthquake and the ensuing tsunami killed nearly 20,000 people. Matsuyama returned from a training session in Australia to find the area around his school, Tohoku Fukushi University, devastated.

“He thought seriously about not playing, but everyone encouraged him to go and play for Japan,” Turner said Sunday. “And here we are today.”

Matsuyama, then a 19-year-old amateur, performed admirably after arriving in Augusta, even though his mind was on his friends and family back home. He won low amateur honors and finished in the top 30, thanks in large part to a third-round 68. He remembers Steve Stricker, then a top-10 player in the world, congratulating him as he walked off the 18th green. His experience at Augusta was a catalyst for his career.