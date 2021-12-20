-
PGA TOUR grants Saudi International conflicting-event releases
Players required to make commitments to AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am going forward
December 20, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
With conditions, the PGA TOUR has granted all conflicting-event releases to players for the Saudi International, Feb. 3-6, 2022.
The tournament will be played the same week as the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, so players will be required to support that TOUR staple going forward.
The memo announcing the decision went out to the membership on Monday.
Players who have played in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at least once in the past five years were granted a release on the condition that they commit to play it at least once in the next two years (’23, ’24).
Players who have not played the historic tournament on the Monterey Peninsula at least once in the past five years were granted a release on the condition that they commit to play it at least twice in the next three years (’23, ’24, ’25).
Daniel Berger won it last season, joining a roster of champions that includes some of the game’s biggest names, among them Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, Ben Hogan, Sam Snead, Byron Nelson, Billy Casper and Johnny Miller.
The tournament is also famous for its scenery, played on some of America’s most iconic courses, starting with Pebble Beach Golf Links and extending to Monterey Peninsula Country Club and Spyglass Hill. The host Monterey Peninsula Foundation distributes tens of millions of dollars to hundreds of area non-profits annually.
As per the PGA TOUR Player Handbook & Tournament Regulations, players who hit the 15-event minimum are typically eligible for three conflicting-event releases per season. But the regulations also fully support denial of such requests.
TOUR players need not apply for conflicting-event releases to some tournaments, including the majors, Ryder Cup, Presidents Cup, World Cup, and Olympics.
Exceptions may also be made to a foreign player who wishes to play an event on his home circuit. A home circuit is defined as the recognized pro tour that plays all or some of its schedule in the country of which the player in question is a citizen.
The Saudi International releases are not precedent setting, the TOUR added.
