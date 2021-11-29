Tiger Woods hopes to play PGA TOUR again

Tiger Woods has revealed he hopes to play on the PGA TOUR again, albeit on a limited basis.

Woods spoke to Golf Digest in a revealing video interview about his future, shedding light for the first time since he suffered extensive damage to his leg in a single-car accident last February.

It comes just one day prior to his first scheduled press conference with wider media, which is to be held at Albany Golf Course at 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday for his role as tournament host at the Hero World Challenge.

The accident in Los Angeles on Feb. 23 saw Woods suffer comminuted open fractures to the tibia and fibula in his right leg and damaged his ankle, leaving his playing future in doubt. The 82-time PGA TOUR winner revealed amputation was a distinct possibility in the early days of recovery.

“I think something that is realistic is playing the TOUR one day—never full time, ever again—but pick and choose, just like Mr. (Ben) Hogan did. Pick and choose a few events a year and you play around that,” Woods told Golf Digest via video link.

“You practice around that, and you gear yourself up for that. I think that’s how I’m going to have to play it from now on. It’s an unfortunate reality, but it’s my reality. And I understand it, and I accept it… There was a point in time when, I wouldn’t say it was 50/50, but it was damn near there if I was going to walk out of that hospital with one leg.”

Woods has made numerous comebacks from injuries before. He broke his leg in 2008 and has had multiple back surgeries including a fusion. But he turns 46 in December and has switched the focus of his life to his children and his health.

“I don’t have to compete and play against the best players in the world to have a great life,” Woods said. “After my back fusion, I had to climb Mt. Everest one more time. I had to do it, and I did. This time around, I don’t think I’ll have the body to climb Mt. Everest and that’s OK.

“I can still participate in the game of golf. I can still, if my leg gets OK, I can still click off a tournament here or there. But as far as climbing the mountain again and getting all the way to the top, I don’t think that’s a realistic expectation of me.”