Tiger Woods posts video of him swinging club on social media
November 21, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Tiger Woods at the PNC Championship in 2020. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
For the first time since his February car accident, Tiger Woods has been seen swinging a golf club.
Woods posted a video to his social media accounts with the caption “Making progress.” Woods was wearing a white shirt and black shorts, along with the sleeve that has been on his right leg during his recovery. The video shows Woods hitting a single iron shot, but the half-full bucket of balls, row of divots and launch monitor set up behind him imply that Woods was in the midst of a practice session.
Recent photos and videos have shown Woods walking and standing, but this was his first official update since he posted a video in April that showed him standing on crutches. In May, he told Golf Digest that this most recent rehab process was “more painful than anything I have experienced.”
Justin Thomas recently told the No Laying Up podcast that Woods will try to make another comeback.
“I know that he’s going to try,” Thomas said. This latest video may be proof.
