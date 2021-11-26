-
-
Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka: Live updates from The Match
-
November 26, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- November 26, 2021
-
Best Of
Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka best soundbites
Nothing better than a little grudge match to follow a holiday dedicated to expressions of gratitude.
Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka finally face off today for your post-Thanksgiving entertainment. Their 12-hole match will start at 4 p.m. Eastern from the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas. To add to the intrigue, two all-time trash talkers – Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley – will be the commentators for today’s competition.
Check back here for live updates from this mano-a-mano matchup, which also serves as the fifth edition of The Match.
RELATED: Five Things to Know: Wynn GC | Breaking down Brooks vs. Bryson | Top 5 moments in The Match’s history
While some have questioned whether the rivalry between these two major champions has been drummed up for the sake of social media engagements, DeChambeau said this week that that is not the case.
“I’m looking forward to kicking his butt,” DeChambeau said. “For some reason he doesn’t like me.”
Earlier this week, Koepka described his relationship with DeChambeau as “non-existent.”
The two have not been paired together since before their beef began, either. Today’s match is an opportunity for fans to finally see the two rivals face off.
“I think the whole world wants to see it,” Koepka said, “so giving the people what they want.”
Big drives are guaranteed from DeChambeau and Koepka. The bigger question is who will win the war of words.
We can’t wait to find out.
-
-