From Tiger Woods to Tom Brady, a look at The Match’s top moments

Celebrating its three-year anniversary back where it all started, “The Match” is set for its fifth edition, a one-on-one showdown between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka in Las Vegas.

The festivities have already begun, with DeChambeau hitting Koepka’s face from a tee box atop the Wynn Las Vegas. The two will settle their beef with a 12-hole match at the Wynn Golf Club on Nov. 26, the day after Thanksgiving, at 4 p.m. Eastern.

The series started with a showdown between two players with a combined 21 majors – Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. It also has showcased the winners of 10 Super Bowl titles (Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers) and three NBA championships (all belonging to Stephen Curry -- sorry, Charles Barkley). The previous four editions of “The Match” have produced many memorable moments. As an appetizer for this latest event, here are the five best moments in the history of “The Match.”

Tiger and Phil play into the dark

Under the lights in Las Vegas, Woods and Mickelson added another chapter to their storied rivalry with their highly-anticipated, mano-a-mano showdown in the debut of “The Match.”

Neither player held a lead greater than 1-up in regulation. They walked off 18 all square, forcing the competition to extra holes. They both parred the 19th hole -- a re-playing of the par-5 18th -- before shifting to a custom, 93-yard 20th hole with a tee box on the Shadow Creek putting green.

Woods got up-and-down for par, while Mickelson just missed a birdie try inside 18 feet. Playing the hole again for the third playoff hole and 21st of the day, Mickelson again had a birdie putt for the win, but missed from roughly 6 feet away. Meanwhile, Woods had a 5-footer for par, which Mickelson told Woods to pick up, saying, “I don’t want to win that way.”

On the 22nd hole, with the lights now a necessity, Woods put his tee shot inside 10 feet, but Mickelson stuck his shot inside 5 feet. Woods missed his putt, Mickelson made his and collected the $9 million prize.