-
-
How to watch Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
-
November 14, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- November 14, 2021
- Memorial Park Golf Course is the host once again in Houston. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
The final round of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open takes place Sunday from Memorial Park Golf Course.
Scottie Scheffler looks to win his first PGA TOUR title and leads by one. Matthew Wolff sits a stroke back with four others at 6-under.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-4 p.m. ET (Golf Channel).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday 1 p.m.- 6 p.m. ET or the conclusion of play. Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
MUST READS
Memorial Park produces wild finish at Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
Scottie Scheffler gets mad, sets course record in Houston
-
-