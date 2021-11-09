-
How to watch Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
November 09, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Memorial Park Golf Course is the host once again in Houston. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Round 1 of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open takes place Thursday from Memorial Park Golf Course.
There are plenty of big names in the field, including Brooks Koepka, Matthew Wolff, Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including PGA TOUR LIVE.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-4 p.m. ET (Golf Channel).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (Featured Groups)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Sam Burns, Sungjae Im, Max Homa
(Tee times)
Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, Tyrrell Hatton
(Tee times)
Patrick Reed, John Huh, Adam Scott
(Tee times)
Matthew Wolff, Tony Finau, Marc Leishman
(Tee times)
