How to watch World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
November 07, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- El Camaleón Golf Course is the site once again this season. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Round 4 takes place today at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. Defending champion Viktor Hovland leads the field by two. Justin Thomas, Talor Gooch, Sergio Garcia, Carlos Ortiz and J.J. Spaun round out the top five.
Note: PGA TOUR LIVE will not be available for the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 2 p.m.-5 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday 12 p.m.-5 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
