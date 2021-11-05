-
-
How to watch World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
-
November 05, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- November 05, 2021
- El Camaleón Golf Course is the site once again this season. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Round 2 takes place today at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. Some of the big-hitters who are looking to hoist the trophy are Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler and defending champion Viktor Hovland.
Note: PGA TOUR LIVE will not be available for the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 2 p.m.-5 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday 12 p.m.-5 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Sergio Garcia
(Tee times)
Viktor Hovland, Lucas Herbert, Patrick Reed
(Tee times)
Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau, Billy Horschel
(Tee times)
Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Joaquin Niemann
(Tee times)
MUST READS
Viktor Hovland uses borrowed driver to open with 67 at Mayakoba
Matthew Wolff leads by two, ties career-best 61 at Mayakoba
-
-