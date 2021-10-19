-
How to watch ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
October 19, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP returns to the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club. (Ben Jared/Getty Images)
The PGA TOUR heads to Japan for the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.
The field includes Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Tommy Fleetwood and Rickie Fowler.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Wednesday (into Thursday)-Thursday (into Friday): 11:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m. ET (Golf Channel). Friday (into Saturday)-Saturday (into Sunday): 11:30 p.m.-2:45 a.m.
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Carlos Ortiz, Joaquin Niemann, Will Zalatoris
(Tee times)
Hideki Matsuyama, C.T. Pan, Xander Schauffele
(Tee times)
Erik van Rooyen, Collin Morikawa, Garrick Higgo
(Tee times)
Ryan Palmer, Rickie Fowler, Harry Higgs
(Tee times)
