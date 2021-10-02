-
How to watch Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
October 02, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Round 3 of the Sanderson Farms Championship take place Saturday at the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi.
Will Zalatoris, Nick Watney and Sahith Theegala share the lead with PGA TOUR Rookies Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley just a shot behind.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Sunday: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), times subject to change.
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. (Featured Groups).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
