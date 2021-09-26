  • Rory McIlroy tearful after singles win, Europe’s heavy loss

    ‘Incredibly proud to be part of this team’

  • Rory McIlroy won his first point of the 43rd Ryder Cup in a win over Xander Schauffele. (Warren Little/Getty Images)Rory McIlroy won his first point of the 43rd Ryder Cup in a win over Xander Schauffele. (Warren Little/Getty Images)